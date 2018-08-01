Heritage path can become Myshall’s ‘Camino Way’

  • Home >
Wednesday, August 01, 2018

GLORIOUS sunshine matched the mood and good-humoured banter at Parkville Utd AFC recently for the annual JJ Connolly Memorial and Family Fun Day. Celebrating its fifth year, the event is held in memory of popular Tullow man JJ Connolly, who died in 2013, with all funds raised going to the Irish Kidney Association.

“It was extremely well attended, it was absolutely great,” said Michael Flynn from Parkville Utd. “Really it’s Juju’s family who do all the organising and it’s a great way of keeping JJ’s memory alive and they pick their charity of choice, a cause that is close to their hearts.

The lads tried their hand at the golf ball game at the JJ Connolly Memorial and Family Fun Day

“JJ was a member of our club and Parkville facilitates the family as much as we can every year; it really is going from strength to strength,” said Michael.

From sponge throwing to penalty shoot-outs, traditional stalls and face painting to bouncy castles, there really was something for everyone with plenty of fun all day long.

One of the highlights of the day, which is becoming something of a tradition for the event, is the ‘ladies’ soccer match lasting 20 minutes featuring four teams, two from The Tara Arms and two from Dalton’s Bar. Some hilarious sights made for a ‘thrilling’ encounter during the three-match ‘tournament’.

Michael also thanked local businesses which generously supported a raffle that was held on the day and they also came on board with sponsorship of the event.

“It was a great day and we are definitely planning to run it again next year,” said Michael.

By Suzanne Pender
