Heritage path can become Myshall’s ‘Camino Way’

WHEN Justin Kelly dreamt of releasing an album of songs about Co Carlow, some naysayers disliked the idea and tried to put him off. What was the point of it all, they asked?

However, the singer/songwriter was not for turning and he persisted with writing and recording ten tracks, along with an accompanying video being created to promote the idea. However, with the project just stages away from being complete, Justin ran out of money and the whole thing almost came to a standstill.

“I didn’t want to go around asking lots of people for money, but I didn’t want it to come to a dead end either. I thought about it and thought that I’d have to ask someone with vision and foresight. Then I thought of Netwatch and approached them. I played one song for Niall (Kelly) and that was enough for him,” Justin told Around Carlow Town.

Thanks to that final push from Netwatch and the support of some loyal believers, Justin’s opus Wrapped in the Yellow, Red and Green was released earlier this month. Among those who helped Justin were music promoter Terry Martin, who used his years in the music industry to get the word out about the album, as well as key personnel in Carlow County Council and Carlow Tourism.

Justin, who teaches in St Fiacc’s NS, originally came up with some of the tunes as a way of teaching youngsters about history, but that idea grew and developed. They are now fully-realised songs such as The Scallion Aters, which was adopted by the Carlow footballers as well as songs about the old sugar factory or the famous Browneshill Dolmen. Now that the CD has been released, Justin is appealing to people to get out there and buy the thing!

“We have some big plans in the pipeline, but I can’t say what they are yet! We need people to get behind this and go and buy the CD! This is about the songs, they really stand up on their own,” he concluded.

Wrapped up in Yellow, Red and Green costs €9.99 and is available from Trax Records in Carlow Shopping Centre, The Dolmen Hotel, Carlow Tourism, Bramley’s Jewellers, all in Carlow town and in The Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge.