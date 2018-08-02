Heritage path can become Myshall’s ‘Camino Way’

DIMMED lighting, no loud games blaring and soft furnishings in abundance … not the traditional appearance parents have come to expect from a soft-play area. But that’s exactly what will happen at The Dome Family Entertainment Centre at the Talbot Carlow for its innovative autism-friendly events.

Starting at 6pm on Thursday 2 August, the programme has been planned with care and attention to provide a safe, enjoyable and relaxed playtime experience for children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder. These very special ‘Congo Quest Autism Friendly Evenings’ from 2 August onwards will take place on the first Thursday of every month, co-ordinated by The Dome and Talbot Carlow.

While The Dome has previously hosted autism-friendly evenings under the guidance of an autism support group, this initiative marks the first independent foray by the company into the area of autism accessibility.

In preparation for these events, staff at The Dome will also receive training and educational support from a Carlow Autism Support group representative. The centre itself will also be assessed and prepped ahead of the arrival of its welcome visitors, with lighting dimmed, loud games with flashing lights switched off and soft, colourful furnishings in abundance.

Entry to the Congo Quest Autism Friendly Evening costs €5 per child. Each event will take place from 6pm to 7pm and can accommodate up to 150 people.

For more information, visit www.dome.ie or call 059 9164311.