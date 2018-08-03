Heritage path can become Myshall’s ‘Camino Way’

A CASTLEDERMOT artist is turning her passion for art and the inspiration of her Co Kildare beginnings into a fashionable new business venture.

Artist Gill O’Shea is launching a new range of equestrian-themed silk scarves at this year’s Dublin Horse Show, with €5 from every sale donated to the ISPCA. Gill’s paintings are inspired by the Irish countryside, where she grew up surrounded by nature, farmlands and horses. She specialises in painting animals in watercolour and pastel, so as a celebration of the horse in Irish culture she has created this special range of silk scarves featuring horse portraits.

The scarves are printed in strong, vibrant colours on 100% silk to combine tactile luxury with affordable art. As key ingredient in the recipe of style, the silk scarf is a lightweight, luxurious and incredibly versatile fashion accessory to enable every wearer to inject a new pop of colour into their existing wardrobe.

“I have always adored print and textiles,” explains Gill. “I love exploring new ways of making art more accessible and functional, so this year I wanted to create small packages of luxury that would allow people to own a piece of wearable art for under €100.”

As a way of protecting the animals that inspire much of Gill’s paintings, she has committed to donate €5 from the sale of every scarf to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (ISPCA) to support its critical work.

Gill’s new range of silk scarves for autumn/winter 2018 will feature three special equine designs. Each scarf will retail at €89 and will be available to buy on Gill’s website www.dabbleinart.com or at George and Milly’s boutique in Castledermot.

Gill will launch her new collection at this year’s Dublin Horse Show, which runs from 8-12 August. Other examples of her artwork can be seen on her website.