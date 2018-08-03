Artist turned designer Gill’s special scarves will benefit the ISPCA

A LOOK to the past while also providing an opportunity for closer bonds in the future encapsulates a new heritage path that has just opened in Myshall.

People from the locality, in partnership with Carlow County Council, recently unveiled their latest addition to the community, the Heritage Path Project, which was funded by the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Master of ceremonies for the official opening was Patsy McLean, chairman of Myshall Muintir Na Tíre, who thanked everyone associated with the project, particularly Carlow County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development. “If it wasn’t for schemes like Town and Village working with communities, villages like ours couldn’t survive,” said Mr McLean.

“This path not only brings two communities together within the parish of Myshall but, because of the village’s links with the Columban Way/Turas Columbanus, it links other towns and villages in Ireland … from Myshall in Co Carlow to Bangor in Co Down and stretches across Europe to Bobbio in Italy – birth and resting places of the saint,” he explained.

“Today, a number of people walked the first stage of this Columban Way from Bunclody in Co Wexford to Myshall via the Nine Stones and tomorrow we will continue this journey to Carlow town, completing the Carlow part of the Camino,” said Mr McLean. “The Adelaide Memorial Church is one of the finest buildings and tourist amenities in the county and this path enables it to be accessible to all – locals and tourists alike.”

Patsy concluded by thanking the local community and all the members of Myshall Muintir Na Tíre for backing the project, with a particular word of appreciation to project manager Damian Howard.

Myshall native Michael Doyle, a member of the Irish Wheelchair Association, spoke about the importance of having areas, particularly amenity areas like Tobar Bhríde, that are wheelchair accessible. He said he was honoured to be asked to cut the ribbon to officially open the path, particularly as he lived in the house nearest the Adelaide Memorial Church. He also noted the number of wheelchair users that were present and the joy it is to be able to avail of the facilities within the boundary of the path.

Chief executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan spoke of the local authority’s support and working in partnership with the community of Myshall and the many communities across the county.

“We have a key role in supporting communities to develop funding proposals, which enables them to take a leadership approach in developing their own communities in focused partnership with our executive in Carlow County Council and the elected members,” she said.

Ms Holohan concluded: “We are delighted to report that across the 11 communities which received Town and Village funding, more than 90% of projects are now at an advanced stage of completion and we look forward to the department and the communities’ continued support in this scheme.”