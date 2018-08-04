Heroic passerby rescues boy from Barrow

THE council was accused of “dragging its heels” on the issue of Tullow Street, with no change yet made to the controversial town centre plan, despite strenuous objections.

Speaking at last Thursday evening’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that a funding application was due to be made by the end of September for the plan, yet to date no changes have been made to the original draft plan. “The heels of this council are dragging completely and it is simply not good enough,” he warned.

Cllr Phelan highlighted the strong objection to the pedestrianisation of Potato Market and making Tullow Street one-way in its entirety.

“Councillors are being completely sidelined on this issue and it’s not good enough. I propose that this municipal district sees the final plan before it goes to full council,” he stated.

“The people of Carlow will no longer be sidelined by this council or architects not from Carlow … I haven’t seen any changes to the plan since the end of November,” said cllr Phelan, adding that the end of September deadline was looming.

His proposal was seconded by cllr Ken Murnane and a show of hands deemed the proposal unanimous.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that a positive result from the proposed plan was that people were now “energised and talking about Tullow Street” and the town centre.

“We need to now harness that energy and find some way to reach a consensus for an actual plan,” she stated, adding that the existing plan was simply a draft.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy remarked that to secure funding a completed plan would not be necessary and added that the council “hadn’t got to a part 8 yet”.

Cllr John Cassin described the ongoing delays as a “big joke” and he heavily criticised the council for its lack of urgency around both the Tullow Road and town centre projects.

Cllr Murnane stated that the “traders and people of Tullow Street lack confidence in the executive of Carlow County Council”, with Mr Brophy replying that “they don’t agree on Tullow Street either”.

Cllr Walter Lacey stated it was a matter for public debate and the statutory process hadn’t begun yet. “You are trying to anticipate and assume what might happen,” he warned. Cllr Lacey also remarked that no Carlow architects had applied for the job and criticised the suggestion made by cllr Phelan on this matter.

Cllr Phelan then accused cllr Lacey of having a “laissez faire attitude” and pointed to “the state of Tullow Street”, reminding members that “five years down the road and still nothing has been done.

“It’s simply not good enough. The council is sleepwalking through this,” he argued.

Cllr Lacey refuted suggestions that he was “laissez faire” about this, but added that he “liked to be fair”.