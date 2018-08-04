Heroic passerby rescues boy from Barrow

FAMILY and friends of the late Kayleigh Delaney, Quinagh, Carlow paid tribute to her by raising almost €5,500 when they ran the VHI Ladies Mini-Marathon. Her parents John and Catherine, along with her siblings Seán and Emma, presented cheques to Carlow Town Community First Responders and The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation (TAAF), which carries out vital research in the USA.

Kayleigh was just 25 years’ old when she passed away on 15 April 2016 from a rare and inoperable malformation of blood vessels in her brain. When she was diagnosed with the condition in 2012 after becoming ill for the first time, Kayleigh decided that it was time to relish every day and to live her life in the best possible way. She went on to hit the headlines when she made a video of her worldwide travels, visiting 20 countries in ten months. She graduated from college with a law degree and had started a promising career with Arthur Cox as a solicitor. Kayleigh’s death was a devastating blow to those who loved her and spurred her family on to raise money for TAAF, an American charity that promotes research into aneurysms. They believe that advanced research was the only thing that could have saved her life.

They also presented €2,728 to Carlow Town Community First Responders (CTCFR), a newly-formed voluntary organisation of which Kayleigh’s dad John and her cousin Shauna are founder members. When members are fully trained and they acquire the necessary equipment, they will support the national ambulance service in emergency call-outs for stroke, cardiac arrest/chest pains and choking incidents. The local base of the group will mean quicker responses than a typical ambulance service could achieve, allowing a period of critical care before an ambulance can reach the scene. Kayleigh was given a chance to fight for her life through the efforts of first responders from Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, a chance which would not otherwise have been afforded her.

“We believe it’s a great tribute to Kayleigh that we have raised a total of €5,456.46 from taking part in the 2018 VHI Ladies’ Mini-Marathon, with each charity receiving €2,728.23,” her family said.

“This money will help the Carlow town CFR group to purchase vital equipment to give those in emergency situations a better chance of survival and assist TAAF in its continued vital research.”

Kayleigh’s family and friends would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the public for their generous donations, to the women who took part in the mini-marathon and to the brave men who embraced their feminine side on the day!