Heroic passerby rescues boy from Barrow

CARLOW is Ireland’s fifth luckiest Lotto county, boasting a total of 22 jackpot winners scooping a combined total of €56.9 million over the last 30 years, according to just-released data from the National Lottery.

Using 2016 Census population figures, the National Lottery’s ‘luckiest Lotto counties’ data shows that Carlow has 3.86 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people, coming fifth behind Louth, Donegal, Mayo and Dublin.

Carlow still holds the record for Ireland’s largest-ever Lotto jackpot win, when the Dan Morrissey syndicate scooped an incredible €18.9 million prize in 2008.

“One of the most frequent questions we are asked is: what is Ireland’s luckiest Lotto county?” said National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin. “There has always been great rivalry among our players all over the country to claim this title, so we are delighted to confirm that using the 2016 Census population figures Co Carlow comes in high as the fifth-luckiest spot in Ireland.

“But it is important to note that chance has no memory and playing Lotto is purely a matter of luck, regardless of where you buy your Lotto ticket,” said Dermot.

“Whether it is in Carlow, Laois, Limerick or Louth, in a shop or online from the comfort of your own home, you have the exact same chance of winning a prize. However, our Lotto players in Carlow have punched above their weight for the last 30 years with considerably more Lotto millionaires per head of population. Congratulations to the county and all its winners,” he added.