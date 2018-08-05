Heroic passerby rescues boy from Barrow

A MAN has been forced to live in a tent on waste ground in New Oak Estate, Carlow, having been dramatically evicted from his mobile home last Wednesday.

Bernard Reilly (46) had been living in the mobile home on ground alongside the home of his sister Lorraine Doyle at 60 New Oak Estate for the past two-and-a-half years.

However, last Wednesday in an eviction operation conducted by Carlow County Council, which was attended by more than 20 gardaí, security personnel, council officials and a range of heavy machinery, the mobile home was forcibly removed from the site, leaving Bernard homeless.

The local authority seized the mobile home, which contained all of Bernard’s personal belongings.

“I feel terrible. I’ve nothing, they took everything I had,” a devastated Bernard told The Nationalist yesterday (Monday). Bernard is on a disability allowance of €180 a week and had been on the council housing list for four years.

“I’ve haven’t even a stitch of clothes, no shaver, nothing … they even took the bag of dog nuts I had for my dog Shreddie. He used to be my mother’s dog. Things from my mother, who died six years ago, are in that mobile and even a photo of her … all gone,” lamented Bernard.

The council has indicated to The Nationalist that it will not return the mobile home to Mr Reilly until all the costs involved in the eviction operation are paid and a suitable authorised location for the mobile home is secured.

“Where are we going to find that kind of money?” argued Bernard’s sister Lorraine. “He was doing no harm to anyone in that mobile home; he bought it with money my mother left him,” she added.

“I have no room for Bernard in my house; I’m here with my husband Anthony and my sons Anthony and Kevin. Bernard is in here all day with me and I do his washing and make his dinner and things, but he has nowhere to go at night. We’re so worried about him,” she said.

Following the removal of the mobile home, Bernard was forced to buy a €60 tent, which he erected on the same site beside Lorraine’s house.

Bernard was served with an eviction order by the council on Thursday 12 July and then a second one on Monday 23 July, when he was given just two days’ notice to vacate. Despite a petition among neighbours in New Oak Estate stating they had no grievances with Bernard staying in the caravan, the eviction went ahead.

Bernard was not in the mobile home when council officials, security personnel, gardaí and diggers and trucks arrived to carry out the eviction last Wednesday. Scenes from the eviction were videoed and posted on social media, where they have generated a huge reaction and significant comment.

“I was forcibly removed from my brother’s caravan by up to five gardaí … me, six stone weight! Over 20 gardaí here and for me, my friend, her two children and two other men, it was scandalous so it was,” said an angry Lorraine.

“They were cutting the legs off the mobile and me and three other people in it,” she added.

The Doyle family firmly believe they have squatter’s rights to the land that Bernard’s mobile home was located on, having kept animals on that site for more than 33 years. Lorraine said that the family’s solicitor had contacted Carlow County Council confirming those squatter’s rights.

Lorraine explains that the council has also denied the family the opportunity to put the mobile home in their garden, claiming it is in breach of their tenancy agreement.

“I did not sign any tenancy agreement with the council, I never signed anything,” she insists.

Adrienne Wallace, the local People Before Profit representative, has been supporting the family and was present for the eviction. Ms Wallace described the scenes of the eviction as “shocking” and criticised the council for forcing a man into homelessness.

“What’s the point of having a housing department if it can’t house people? We should rename it the department of subsidising landlords and vulture funds,” she stated.

“This is a class issue. Council reps and the government are now working to make the crisis worse for ordinary people so the profits soar for some. There are solutions: we can open the vacant properties, use public land to build more homes and link rents to the Consumer Price Index to stop them rising. The political will is what’s missing, however,” said Adrienne.

In a statement, the council said: ‘In accordance with the Housing (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, a caravan which was parked on open public space in an unauthorised manner at New Oak Estate, Carlow was removed on Wednesday 25 July 2018 following an inter-agency collaboration.’