Sick pensioners forced to stand on Dublin train

AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy was pulled out of the River Barrow to safety in Bagenalstown on Thursday after he stumbled and fell in.

The boy had become disorientated before he lost his balance and fell into the deep water. Miraculously, a motorist had spotted the boy stumbling across the road before he slipped into the river. The driver dashed out of his car and pulled him to safety. The boy’s father has taken to Facebook to thank the man for his heroic life-saving actions.

“To the chap who pulled my son from the river tonight in Bagenalstown, I am forever in your debt,” the father wrote: “An angel on God’s earth … thank you so much.”

The father also said that the boy “would never forget him” after saving his life.

The boy, who lives locally, had just turned 11 the day before the accident.

It transpired that he had hit his head earlier on Thursday but felt well enough to go for a swim. En route to the river, though, he became disorientated and ended up stumbling into the depths of the Barrow.

Hundreds of people in the Bagenalstown area have reacted to the story, praising the hero who saved the boy’s life and congratulating the family whose son was saved.