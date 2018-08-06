Heroic passerby rescues boy from Barrow

AN 88-YEAR-OLD man and a seriously-ill woman undergoing cancer treatment were forced to stand for an entire train journey from Carlow to Dublin due to a severe lack of capacity on the Dublin to Waterford rail service.

Carlow passengers are regularly left without a seat on this busy train service, with many reports of elderly people, those incapacitated or parents with small children, forced to stand for over an hour in packed carriages without any prospect of sitting down.

Last week cllr John Pender raised the issue of the serious lack of capacity on the Dublin to Waterford train, which services Carlow and cited two particularly appalling cases in recent weeks.

“I was approached by an 88-year-old man recently, who told me he was on the train and was forced to stand from Carlow to Heuston Station, which I can tell you wasn’t a pleasant experience,” argued cllr Pender. “Another woman who is undergoing cancer treatment in Dublin told me how she also had to stand on the train and around Kildare got so weak that she had to sit on the floor between the carriages.”

Cllr Pender remarked on the success of the train, which was positive and its excellent potential, but stressed the urgent need for extra capacity at particular times.

“I propose we write to Iarnród Éireann and ask them to increase capacity. The service has seen very little investment in recent years,” cllr Pender said at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

He also reflected on the loss of some “old-fashioned principles” where if any elderly person or lady was left standing, someone would offer their seat.

“Maybe I’ll get into trouble for this and I suppose there is an attitude if you paid for a seat you should get a seat, but I think there is that lack of common decency among some people now about offering their seat to someone in greater need,” he added.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that she had heard of a mother left holding her baby for an entire train journey. She too called for additional carriages and increased car parking at Carlow Train Station.

“I one hundred percent support cllr Pender; there is not enough capacity at certain times and it’s only going to get worse when the schools come back,” said cllr Fintan Phelan.

Agreeing, cllr Jim Deane said that Iarnród Éireann had “forgotten about Carlow”, before adding “we had a better service in the 1950s”.

Cllr Walter Lacey raised the issue of the ‘book your own seat’ facility on the train, then being left to “fight your own corner” when you got on and found someone sitting in your seat. “They should stop allowing people to book their own seat until they have enough seats for everyone … it’s a farce,” he said.

The council agreed to invite a representative of Iarnród Éireann to a meeting to discuss the matter further.