Rain saves the day at potato harvest event in An Gairdín Beo

GUITARS, drums, percussion, ukuleles, keyboards … you name it and the Hennessy can play it!

Brother and sister duo Mike and Mary have been teaching music for decades, but it’s only within the last nine years that they’ve developed their summer school.

Running over three weeks every July, the school gives youngsters aged from five to 13 years a chance to experiment with instruments.

The youngsters are introduced to the new instruments and during the week-long term can actually develop a real affinity to some of them.

“We do different lessons on different days and out of this comes children that will get a real taste of what an instrument is like,” Mike told Around Carlow Town.

“Some of the best players we’ve had over the years came from the summer school. It’s also good fun for them and they really enjoy it,” he added.

Apart from Mike and Mary giving the music classes, the children are also treated to signing and dancing classes by Lisa Quinlan. At the end of the week, the parents are duly invited in as guests for a short performance by the children. This year, there was an added bonus when local Rose of Tralee contender Shauna Ray Lacey popped in to see the students, along with her own little Rosebud, her daughter Emmy!