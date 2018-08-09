Rain saves the day at potato harvest event in An Gairdín Beo

SEVENTY years of business will be celebrated this month at Allens, Castle Street, Carlow, as the family business looks back on growth over three generations.

The Allens Group was originally founded by Patrick and Mary Allen on High Street, Kilkenny in 1948. Allens expanded in 1980, with its store at Castle Street in Carlow now approaching its 40th anniversary.

In 2004, Allens opened in Athlone. The company also has two stores on Limerick’s William Street – one for gifts and kitchen products, opened in 2011, and another opened in 2016 dedicated to premium bed linen and interiors.

Allens is now managed by the family’s third generation, brothers Mark, Paul and Keith Allen. The Allens Group employs nearly 50 people across its five locations and has just launched its online store at www.allens.ie.

Allens of Castle Street, Carlow will celebrate 70 years in business with a massive sale on selected homeware, interiors, luxury bedding, kitchenware and gifts. Celebrations and special offers will start on Saturday 11 August at 9.30am. The first 70 purchases will receive a special goodie bag and all customers can enter a draw to win a €700 shopping spree at one of Allen’s five stores.

“We are so proud to honour the legacy of our grandparents, Mary and Patrick Allen, along with our father Patrick, who opened the very first Allens,” said Mark Allen.

“It was through their hard work and dedication that Allens has expanded and is thriving today and we are very proud to celebrate their achievements and continue their legacy,” he added.

“We want to thank all of our customers for their continued support and we have a range of very special offers in store to celebrate our 70th anniversary,” said Mark.