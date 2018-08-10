Rain saves the day at potato harvest event in An Gairdín Beo

A CARLOW family enjoyed a very special cuppa recently, when they joined President Michael D Higgins for afternoon tea!

Stephanie Keating and her brother Glenn Howard, originally from Rathnapish, Carlow along with their extended family were invited to attend an afternoon tea reception at Áras an Uachtaráín.

During the event, which was held under the theme of friendship and community links, the President and his wife Sabina paid tribute to people of all ages and circumstances who are working to build solidarity and cohesion across the country. The family enjoyed a wonderful afternoon meeting the president and getting a first-hand look at Áras an Uachtaráín. Joining Stephanie and Glenn were Stephanie’s husband Darren, Glenn’s partner Tara Mannion and their children Brooke and Andrea.