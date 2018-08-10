Afternoon tea with Michael D

AFTER months of searing heat and the worst drought that Ireland has seen in decades, the skies opened and the rain bucketed down on the morning of a harvesting event taking place in An Gairdín Beo.

“That morning, the heavens opened and it spilled rain. After all those weeks of dry weather, we couldn’t believe it! Still, it dried up again afterwards and we had a great day,” said Annette Fox from Carlow County Development Partnership.

The fact it rained on that particular morning was ironic, given that the event was the harvesting of a crop of potatoes, which had to be watered diligently to be kept alive.

The Spud Reboot project was centred around food sustainability, security and growth. It started when seed potatoes were sown at both the community garden in Carlow town, An Gairdín Beo, and in massive coffee sacks outside the Visual arts centre.

Supported by Carlow County Development Partnership and Teagasc, which supplied 13 different varieties of seed potatoes, the project was led by artists Deirdre O’Mahony and Eilish Langton as well as horticulturalist Dee Sewell of Green Side Up.

After the seeds were planted back in April, an unexpected element made the project all the more difficult and, indeed, relevant – it stopped raining in Ireland!

“It was so difficult to keep the plants alive. We weren’t allowed to use a hosepipe to water them, so buckets of water had to be carried through Visual by hand,” said Annette.

“You couldn’t describe how hard it was to keep those plants alive. We had rosters of people to water them – and that is exactly what community is all about. People came from different parts of the community, especially the Rohingyans, to water the plants and take care of them.”

As the weeks went by and the plants eventually began to show signs of bearing potatoes, those involved shared recipes, talked about sustainability and kept an eye out for blight.

Finally, at the end July, the day of reckoning arrived and it was harvest time. The spuds that were planted outside Visual are still in situ because they weren’t ready, but what a yield they had in An Gairdín Beo! At the harvest festival, all sorts of prataí were cooked in weird and wonderful ways.

More than 100 people from Co Carlow and neighbouring counties were there to dig the potatoes and take part in the creation and cooking of the spuds. There were potato pizzas, baby potato salads, potato crisps and even chocolate potato truffles, which were reportedly delicious. Artist Eilish Langton stood for hours in front of the outdoor pizza oven, making sure that the multitudes were fed, while agri-authors Lorna Sixsmith and Suzanna Crampton read extracts from their latest works about their lives in rural Ireland.

“This has been a fantastic collaborative project which has caught the imagination of the community and highlighted the importance of sustainability. The harvest and feast showcased this achievement,” a delighted Annette concluded.