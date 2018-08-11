Construction workers discover ancient town wall on Tullow St

A ST Mullins farmer has swapped bovines for bees in a new venture.

James Lyons has got quite the workforce, with more than a million bees toiling away in 35 hives in St Mullins.

The 31-year-old started beekeeping two years ago. A suckler and sheep farmer, he had a longstanding interest in beekeeping and undertook a course at Orchard House, Kilkenny. His neighbour Andy Hill was also an invaluable source of advice.

James started off with two hives of Black Irish Honeybees and found he enjoyed it. People really liked the honey, too, to the point where James felt there was a business in it. He has recently launched his own brand, St Mullins Honey.

“If you are making a living out of something you like doing, it’s always the way forward,” he said.

Bees are fascinating creatures with a unique hierarchy.

James himself started off by purchasing a bee nuc, or nucleus colony. After he transferred it in a large hive, the queen started laying eggs and building up the colony.

Female worker bees are created and they start gathering nectar to bring back to the hive.

The bees feed the queen, who lays eggs in a cell.

The eggs hatch and the worker bees will feed these larvae and then cap the cell to allow the larvae transform into pupae and then a bee. The cycle then repeats. A queen can lay up to 2,000 eggs a day.

The way honey is made is also pretty mad. Bees collect the nectar from plants and back in the hive will transfer the nectar between one another until moisture is taken out and honey is created. They will then make a little hole to store the honey and cap it with wax. But their work is never done, as the bees will then fan the honey with their wings to keep it dry.

“The bees keep the hive at a certain temperature throughout the year always, through fanning,” said James.

James’s mother Mairead helps out with the bee-keeping and she spoke of her respect for the bees due to their hard work.

There is incredible teamwork among bees, even in different hives. This was driven home to James when he witnessed a wild mink that went looking for honey. A group of hives responded as one and together killed it.

“There are a real army coming together,” he said.

Beekeeping is labour intensive, with May, June and July the busiest months.

Swarm control is the most important thing in May and June for James. When the hive reaches its capacity, the queen will prepare to go about creating a queen cell to leave behind. She will then leave and take most of the hive with her. You don’t want that happening.

To ensure the queen stays, James would take out the queen cell with some worker bees and set up a new hive a few miles away.

In July, it’s time for the honey run and bees can fill a hive in a week.

By the time James harvests the last hive’s honey, he has to go back to start it all over again.

“You are always on the go,” he said.

Winters can be brutal for bees and James said it was a brilliant feeling when you open up the hive for the first time in spring and see them doing well.

“It’s great to see the queen starting to lay and the worker bees are starting to gather pollen.”

Like any business, there are risks. An insecticide sprayed by a farmer could be devastating for the hives. Thankfully, James’s neighbours know him well and contact him when they plan on spraying so that he can close up the hives.

St Mullins Honey, which can be bought at Davy’s Butchers, Griaguenamanagh, Bauck, St Mullins and Blanchfield’s Pub in the village, where his friend Luke Kavanagh sells it. The bee-keeping has been a source of some fun at the pub.

“I got all the jokes down in the pub. ‘It’s great to ‘bee’ at it’,” he recalled.

It’s a serious game, though, and while James still keeps livestock, the honey venture is his main priority. The plan is to grow the hives up to 100 in the next year or two.

One of James’s advantages is that not many people are harvesting and selling honey on a large scale. Not many people have the interest. You don’t hear of many farmers selling their herd to get into the honey business.

The reception to the honey has been fantastic and James hopes to sell it at more local outlets and farmers’ markets.

“I could sell three times the honey I am producing at the moment,” he said.