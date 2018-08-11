Construction workers discover ancient town wall on Tullow St

PHYSICIST, scientist, engineer and pioneer mountaineer, the history and legacy of Carlow’s John Tyndall continues to gain momentum as more and more is learned about his life and times.

Celebrated globally for his scientific discoveries, few in his native county are fully aware of his extraordinary legacy or just how internationally celebrated John Tyndall is.

Tyndall’s renown is particularly evident in Tyndalldenkmal, a world heritage site in Switzerland above the village of Belalp, where an impressive memorial to John Tyndall can be seen amid the extraordinary landscape of the Alps.

The area on the Triemiel plateau has been visited a number of times by Carlow’s Randal Dempsey, a strong advocate of Tyndall’s, particularly given the upcoming bi-centennial of the great man’s birth.

“The memorial gives an account of the world-renowned scientist and friend of the Alps and for his affinity to Switzerland, especially to Belap,” explained Randal.

In 1861, Tyndall crossed the great glacier to Belap, where he built a chalet overlooking the Alps and the glacier, which Randal also visited along with thousands of tourists annually.

Tyndall was born in Leighlinbridge on 2 August 1820 and attended Ballinabranna NS until his late teens and was probably an assistant teacher near the end of his time there.

He was hired as a draughtsman by the Ordnance Survey of Ireland in his late teens in 1839 and moved to work for the Ordnance Survey for Great Britain in 1842. In the 1840s, a railroad-building boom was in progress and Tyndall’s land-surveying experience was valuable and in demand by the railway companies.

In 1847, Tyndall opted to become a mathematics and surveying teacher at Queenwood College, a boarding school in Hampshire, England. Some years later he went to Germany to further his education in science at the University of Marburg.

Through his pioneering work, Tyndall discovered things that have become an essential part of modern-day discussion, from the greenhouse effect to why the sky is blue.

Tyndall examined the transmission of both radiant heat and light through various gases and vapours. He discovered that water vapour and carbon dioxide absorb much more radiant heat than the gases of the atmosphere and argued the consequent importance of those gases in moderating earth’s climate – that is, in the natural greenhouse effect.

Tyndall also studied the diffusion of light by large molecules and dust, known as the Tyndall effect, and he performed experiments demonstrating that the sky’s blue colour results from the scattering of the sun’s rays by molecules in the atmosphere.

Tyndall was also a noted mountaineer and became the first ascender of the Weisshorn, a major peak in the Swiss Alps.

In 1863, he reached the subsidiary peak of the Matterhorn on the boundary between northern Italy and Switzerland, now named Pic Tyndall in his honour.

“From the village of Breuil, Edward Whymper (the English mountaineer and the first person to climb the Matterhorn in July 1865) observed Tyndall’s flag on the top of the subsidiary peak of the Matterhorn,” explained Randal.

“People in this area are very much aware of Tyndall, his name and information on his work is everywhere,” added Randal.

“Tyndall is founder of modern science, including diamagnetism, atmospheric monitoring, infra-red spectroscopy, and bacteriology underpinning sterile medical practice. Many other scientific calculations are attributed to him,” explained Randal.