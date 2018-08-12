Construction workers discover ancient town wall on Tullow St

KATHLEEN Dillon-Byrne from Bagenalstown has made it to the semi-finals of a national bread-making competition for the second time and is hopeful that she’ll bring home the trophy in this year’s National Brown Bread Baking Competition.

A closely-fought battle of brown flour and oats will take place at the upcoming National Ploughing Championships, when Kathleen will have to bake her bread from scratch in a marquee on site. The bake-off is sponsored by Aldi, in association with the National Ploughing Association and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association.

“I got to the finals before, when I came in fourth place in 2016,” she recalled. “I thoroughly enjoyed the day out because everyone from Aldi was so nice and helpful. There was no pressure at all. It was a lovely experience.”

Kathleen, who hails from Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown, is a member of Garryhill ICA. She’s been baking bread for years, as it’s the only type of bread that her husband Paddy will eat.

Over the past three years she has been tweaking her recipe but says it involves no fancy ingredients.

“I use the same recipe all the time, which I’ve tried to improve over the years,” Kathleen points out. “It’s fairly basic, but I do put some treacle in it. My mother never measured any of the ingredients. She used a fistful of this or a cupful of that. I can’t do that; I need a recipe.”

Kathleen will go head to head with other bakers when she takes part in the finals on 18 and 19 September. Two people will be chosen from each day to compete in the final of the competition on 20 September. The victor will see their winning brown bread on sale in Aldi stores across the country for a minimum of six months and will win a share of the profits, guaranteed to be at least €10,000!

“I’d hope to do well. You don’t enter a competition and not want to win it. I’ll do my best for my county!” concluded Kathleen.