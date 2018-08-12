Construction workers discover ancient town wall on Tullow St

A CARLOW soccer club has spoken out following the latest instant of mindless vandalism at its grounds.

Parkville United’s pitch in Tullow was set ablaze recently, resulting in Carlow Fire Service tackling the blaze.

A quarter of the pitch was left destroyed, leading to a race against time to have it ready for the new season.

It marked the last straw for members of the club’s frustrated committee, who have become fed up with persistent anti-social behaviour at the club.

Club PRO Seán Maher said: “The pitch is there for the people of Tullow. It’s there to be used in the right way and not to be vandalised. We are there to provide a service whether you are or four or 44. We want to provide the best playing facilities for the young people to play soccer.”

The fire is one of a string of vandalism incidents.

Kids play every Saturday and Sunday, but first, volunteers have to check the pitches to ensure they are no glass bottles that could cause harm, as the grounds are used regularly as a drinking den.

As a Premier Division team, Parkville are required to have their pitch fenced in to keep spectators at a certain distance.

“The majority of a fence at one side of the pitch is just gone due to vandalism,” said Seán. “They are concreted in, so someone has to actively kick it down,” he added.

It was particularly sickening for the club when a section of fence was knocked down the night before last year’s JJ Connolly Memorial Day, which is held in memory of the popular Tullow man and to support the Irish Kidney Association.

Training also had to be halted on an academy night for players as young as four, when fireworks were let off from the adjoining St Patrick’s Park.

On Halloween night two years ago, the club’s goalposts were snatched up, while a set of jerseys was also robbed 18 months ago.

There had also been small fires previously on the pitches, including barbecues, but the dry summer weather saw the recent fire grow rapidly.

Thankfully, the club has two other pitches, but it is still under pressure to have the damaged pitch in a playable condition. It has more than 300 players, including a large number of juveniles as well as men’s and women’s senior teams.

There is great pride in the club among members, where about 50 volunteers are involved in coaching, groundkeeping and selling lotto tickets.

The club has recently received the FAI Club Mark, one of only eight Co Carlow clubs to attain the accolade. It’s an award based on best practice in the governance, management and administration of a football club.

Parkville is also working on a sports capital grant to develop new dressing rooms, a strength-and-conditioning area and an indoor astro-turf facility.

The future is bright for the club in so many ways, which makes what’s happening all the more frustrating.

Mr Maher said they have regularly contacted gardaí about the anti-social behaviour and have reported the fire.

“The gardaí, in fairness, if they have the resources, will call straight around,” he said.

A garda spokesperson said they had sympathy with Parkville United’s plight and would meet club members to discuss issues. However, the spokesperson said the issues at the club were not unusual or disproportionate for sporting clubs located near housing estates.

Local councillor William Paton said that since the schools’ summer break, the increase in anti-social behaviour in Tullow has been notable. A number of wheelie bins were set alight outside several premises. Gardaí have made arrests on these fires and a garda spokesperson was satisfied that these incidents have been dealt with.

“The gardaí are struggling in that they are under-resourced,” added cllr Paton. “We definitely need far more resources in terms of gardaí. Like a bobby on the beat, we need a garda on the beat with the high-vis jacket. It’s quite a while since that has happened in Tullow … you cannot achieve that physical presence and connection with a community behind the wheel of a car or behind a desk.”

Cllr Paton also believed Carlow County Council needs to look at the design of social housing estates, while improved public lighting could be beneficial.

He added that 99.9% of young people in Tullow were “wonderful”, but a handful were causing the problem.