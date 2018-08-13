Teenage heroine

PART of an ancient wall that may have protected Carlow town from invaders was discovered by contractors who are upgrading Tullow Street.

The piece of wall was revealed when workers for Irish Water unexpectedly hit archaeological gold lying underneath one of the town’s busiest thoroughfares. Coffey Construction, contracted by Irish Water, has been busy laying down new piping in a major upgrade all along Tullow Street, with the work expected to last until the end of August. However, work was temporarily delayed when they discovered something very unusual in the layers of subterranean earth – part of a wall that could date back to medieval Ireland.

Archaeologist Seán Shanahan from Shanarc Archaeology in Kilkenny is working alongside the construction company on the Irish Water upgrade. Carlow County Council and Carlow County Museum were contacted about the discovery and Shanarc is now studying the structure to verify its age.

Archaeologists and historians alike are excited about the find, because it’s strongly believed that the metre-long structure is part of the old town walls, dated from the 14th century.

It’s long been believed that the ancient town walls in the 14th century incorporated Dublin Street and Court Place, the Coal Market and possibly either College Street or Potato Market. The discovery of the ruins near College Street has therefore sent ripples of excitement through interested parties.

“It’s very exciting because we don’t know where the walls were exactly. They haven’t been seen for centuries. We’re trying to hold on to that excitement until it’s verified. It would be great for the people of Carlow to have something like this,” Dermot Mulligan, county historian, told The Nationalist.

Seán Shanahan will run tests, including a 3D laser scan, on the wall to ascertain its bone fides before deconstructing it and removing it from the site. If all goes to plan, the wall will then be reconstructed and will be displayed in Carlow County Museum, just yards from where it lay undiscovered for several centuries.