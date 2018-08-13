Construction workers discover ancient town wall on Tullow St

A MOTHER of one who suffered a near-fatal heart attack while swimming in the river near Borris will be “forever grateful” to her niece who held onto her for 90 minutes in the water before an ambulance arrived.

Fifty-two-year-old Sandra Keane (née Dempsey) suffered a massive heart attack known as ‘a widowmaker’ while in the River Barrow near her home but was saved from almost certain death by her 18-year-old-niece Bebhinne Keane. Bebhinne, a strong swimmer, held on to Sandra and kept her calm and still in the water for an excruciating 90 minutes.

The horrifying ordeal began just minutes after members of the Keane family began swimming in the River Barrow at Ballynagrane and Sandra started to feel unwell. She felt an unnatural coldness around her heart and then “pixie dust” shivering going up her neck into her jaw. She knew instinctively that she was having a heart attack. She also knew that she would have difficulty getting out of the river and that she needed Bebhinne to help her.

“I had to think of the whole situation,” she explained. “Bebhinne held me tight to keep me warm with her body heat. She kept me calm and even sang songs to me. I knew that she loved me and wouldn’t let go of me. She kept me safe,” an emotional Sandra told The Nationalist.

Sandra’s teenage daughter Abbi (14), who was swimming with them, also played her part when she phoned for the ambulance and communicated how urgent the situation really was.

Sandra was eventually lifted from the river and was brought to Waterford University Hospital and then to Cork University Hospital. Doctors told her that she had suffered a ‘widowmaker’ heart attack and that she was lucky to be alive. Now she wants the young heroine Bebhinne to get the recognition she deserves, while also thanking all those who took part in the rescue operation.

She wants to thank her family, friends, work colleagues, emergency and medical services and neighbours for their help and support over the past few weeks.

“I’m overwhelmed with the amount of love and support for me, Brendan and Abbi. It’s amazing. I feel so loved and cherished. I’m blessed, I really am. I will be forever grateful to everyone!” she concluded.