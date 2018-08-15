Picky pooch Bailey gets Lion’s seal of approval

COUNTY Carlow Local Sports Partnership has come up with a novel way of getting people to be active – by promising to give them cake.

They have organised two recreational cycles as part of heritage week called the cake escape, which, basically, rewards participants with a delicious cake and a cuppa.

Both events will be led by qualified Cycle Ireland tutors. The first cycle takes place on Saturday when the route is from Tullow to Altamont Gardens. When the cyclists reach Altamont Gardens, they will be served tea/coffee and a delicious cake. Once the cyclists have enjoyed the refreshments, they will return to Tullow. The starting point for this cycle is the church car park in Tullow at 10am.

The second cycle is from Carlow town to Duckett’s Grove on Wednesday 22 August. There will be coffee/tea on arrival for cyclists before returning to Carlow. The starting point for this cycle is the car park at the town hall. This will be an evening cycle starting at 5.30pm.

Both cycles are for the 12-plus years age group and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Costing €5, places may booked on 059 9172472 or through tomaskinsella@carlowcoco.ie.