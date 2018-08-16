Picky pooch Bailey gets Lion’s seal of approval

UNBROKEN blue skies above Co Carlow proved to be the perfect weather for this year’s Carlow Garden Festival, even if some of the blooms did look a little thirsty.

Despite Ireland’s longest drought in decades, the many gardens on show during the festival nevertheless looked stunning.

From historic settings like Huntington Castle to wild nature trails along the River Barrow, there was something for the seasoned gardener through to youngsters keen to explore the great outdoors. Organised and promoted by Carlow Tourism, the festival attracted some big names in horticultural circles, including Sarah Price and Chris Beardshaw, gold medal winners at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Chris appeared on the same bill in the beautiful Altamont Gardens as Fergus Garrett, head gardener at Great Dixter Garden, which proved to be a real treat for experienced gardeners.

Irish broadcasters and writers, too, featured on the comprehensive programme, including trailblazer Leonie Cornelius, winner of RTÉ’s Super Garden. She visited Huntington castle, which also played host to Dermot O’Neill, well-known TV presenter and a regular visitor to the festival.

Running from Friday 27 July through to Monday 6 August, the celebration of all things floral also took in Duckett’s Grove, where a period garden party with UK gardener Carol Klein took place.

A festival first was Charles Dowding, author and innovator of No dig organic growing, who gave a talk and workshop at the beautiful Shankill Castle in Paulstown, while broadcaster Stephen Anderton made his first appearance at the festival at Hardymount Gardens.

Seamus O’Brien, head gardener at Kilmacurragh Gardens, who hails from Baltinglass, was also on the festival programme. He gave a fascinating tour of Borris House, where he brought horticulture and history together.

Festival favourites Helen Dillon, world-renowned plant expert and gardener, Jimi Blake of Huntington Brook Gardens and Fionnuala Fallon of the Irish Times were all delighted to return to Co Carlow for the highly-esteemed festival.