Festival attracted big names and big crowds to the Carlow’s best gardens

A CARLOW pooch has received a Lion’s seal of approval in his bid to become ‘Nose of Tralee’.

Rugby star Seán O’Brien has lent his support to Bailey, an 18-month-old Cavachon from Carlow town, who is up for the animal counterpart of the Rose of Tralee. The debonair dog, known for his love of clothes and irrepressible personality, has seen off a thousand other entries to make it to the final 32 of the competition to represent Carlow.

A friend of Bailey’s owner Magi Doran put the pair together and they quickly made friends. It came as a surprise, as Bailey is known for being difficult with men he does not know.

Magi explained: “I was terrified he was going to be odd, but the minute Seán got in he was up on his knee. It’s like Bailey knew him all his life.”

When it comes to style, no-one can lay a paw on Bailey. He has his own little wardrobe with a variety clothes. He even has his own tailor in the shape of Monika Melgaile.

Any self-respecting dog has to have accessories and at a recent photoshoot he wore a fetching pocket watch provided by Douglas Jewellers.

“He has a huge personality. He is nosy and loves people,” added Magi. “He has his clothes in a wardrobe with little hangars. He would knock them down to get his clothes on … he loves his cap.”

Bailey will actually go fetch his ‘Nose of Tralee’ sash at the mere mention of it.

Bailey has quite the fan club, with UK and American members of Cavachon Facebook pages in the UK rowing in behind him.

Voting for the ‘Nose of Tralee’ has begun and will continue until 21 August. People can vote for Bailey on the petsittersireland.com page.