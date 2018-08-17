Hundreds flock to Marty’s party at Duckett’s Grove in memory of Amy

FIVE Centra shops in Co Carlow were rewarded for their high standards in hygiene at a recent awards ceremony in Killarney.

An evening of celebration was hosted by the Maldron Hotel, Killarney, where the Carlow shops were recognised at the 2018 Centra Quality Awards for excellence in the fields of hygiene and food safety in their businesses.

The Excellence Ireland Quality Association awarded two local shops, Zerafa’s Centra in Ballon and Hickson’s, Potato Market, Carlow, with the Excellence Ireland Supreme National Hygiene Award – Q Mark. They won the accolades for providing best service for their customers, as well as ensuring that quality, hygiene and food safety are continually prioritised by their staff.

Another three Centra stores were also recognised during the event for their commitment to health and safety – O’Shea’s Centra, Borris; Hannon’s Centra, Carlow; and McSorley’s Centra, Leighlinbridge were all presented with the Excellence Ireland National Hygiene and Food Safety certificate.