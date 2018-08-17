Hundreds flock to Marty’s party at Duckett’s Grove in memory of Amy

FROM the brute strength of strongmen to a dancing group of horses, the Tinahely Show had a bit of everything.

The 83rd annual Tinahely Show was yet again another eclectic bumper-packed series of attractions, drawing thousands to the show fields.

“It was a great day,” said PRO Joyce Kearney. “Weather-wise, it was good and we had a big crowd in from early in the day. There was a great atmosphere, an exciting atmosphere. We had changed around a lot of things and I think it added to the ambience.”

One new feature was the Rathwood fashion show in a marquee, which was filled to capacity. The fashion show ran twice and was expertly compèred by Marietta Doran of TV3 fame.

Another new addition this year was a tractor pull, which provided some loud horsepower-fuelled fun. There was other horse power at the pony games, with the Island Hunt branch of the Pony Club doing a spectacular musical ride show to music from the Greatest Showman.

Elsewhere, there was dancing from early in the morning to late in the evening with music from Declan Nerney, Stuart Moyles, Teresa and the Stars and After Dark.

“The dance floor was jammed,” said Joyce. “We had some Welsh visitors and they said they had not seen anything like it.”

One of the most popular attractions was the sheaf-tossing competitions. A pitchfork is used to toss an 8lbs bag over a high bar and strongmen from across the country descended on Tinahely to give a go. It also drew a crowd six-deep as onlookers watched a Clareman, Michael O’Brien, equal the world record in the senior section with a throw of 62ft, 3ins. Vincent Casey, a 70-year-old Corkman, won the veteran section with an incredible throw of 54ft.

There were dog agility and pig agility shows, while there was also a geese herding demonstration. There was sheep shearing, a large vintage machinery and vehicle exhibition among other attractions. The festival’s craft village was once again a magnet for visitors, along with a quilt marquee.

Around 400 people volunteered to ensure the day ran smoothly and was one to be remembered.

“It’s hard work, but we really appreciate the work of volunteers, sponsors and judges,” Joyce said.

Joyce believes the enduring appeal is people coming back to their roots and going back to basics.

“You hear a lot today of people going back to making their own bread or butter, growing their own vegetables and the show is about going back to that. I think people have a great interest in that. People come to see what people are doing and learn something. There is a lot to learn at the show if you talk to people,” she concluded.