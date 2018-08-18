Centra stores’ high standards earn them national honours

THE lyrics of tractor anthem Hit the diff were belted out with gusto at a fundraising concert for the Amy Lawler Memorial Fund recently.

Irish country star Marty Mone, best known for his hit Hit the diff, entertained a crowd of hundreds at a concert organised at Duckett’s Grove recently. The concert stemmed from last year’s country market, which the memorial fund held at Duckett’s Grove. Poor weather led to a review of the event and a decision to do an indoor concert paid off with a tremendous turnout.

One of the organisers, Tracey Lawler, explained: “With the barn at Duckett’s Grove, it’s such a good venue and Marty was a great act. We got such a good turnout – it was a great night. It was absolutely packed … over 300 people.”

The Amy Lawler Memorial Fund was set up in honour of Amy, a CF sufferer who passed away in 2011, aged 17. The Palatine girl was known for her compassion to others and her willingness to help people.

The fund aims to do the same by helping dozens of families who have loved ones who are sick and hospitalised and who may be under financial pressure.

“It’s really stressful: you do not know how much it costs to travel up and down to the hospital and to feed yourself when you are out of work,” said Tracey.

At the event, there was a collage of thank you messages that the fund had received for its assistance to families who had benefited from the fund. A committee of over 20 people is involved in the running of the event, each with their own skill set and expertise. It allows the group to run a variety of events, including the successful memorial truck run, which is now in its eighth year.

With the Marty Mone concert, the fund also built a special dance floor for the event, which the committee hopes to use for future occasions.