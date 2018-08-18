Rathvilly and Kiltegan all set to welcome pilgrims for pope’s visit

THE teenage granddaughter of a man who taught generations of children how to swim in Bagenalstown has just won first prize in the first-ever race named after him.

It was a particularly poignant and proud moment when Kelly McNally (16) was presented with the trophy by her granny, Mary McNally, wife of the late Johnny, in whose memory the race was held.

Johnny was a legend in swimming circles in the Bagenalstown area, having been involved with the local swimming club since the late 1960s. He still swam every day last summer before he passed away in October at the age of 82 years. He was also a well-known and much-liked councillor for the Labour Party when he sat on the council from 1977 to 1995, during which time he was cathaoirleach on two occasions.

But locally, Johnny was as well known for his association with Bagenalstown swimming pool.

“I grew up in the pool and it was Johnny who taught me how to swim,” explained Mark Devine, a committee member of Bagenalstown Swimming Club, who organised the memorial race. He and Johnny had been on the committee for years, both men served as chairman and vice-chairman.

“Johnny was involved with the pool for years and years. Back in 1967, he was walking along the banks of the river when he saw men digging out a paddling pool. He took off his jacket and started to help them with the dig. That was the beginning of it,” Mark continued.

Every summer, in June, July and August, Johnny swam daily, while also teaching swimming and water safety lessons. Indeed, such was the respect and esteem in which he was held that when the club celebrated its 70th anniversary, a plaque was erected in his honour. Its inscription says ‘Time – the most precious gift you can give’ in recognition of the fact that Johnny was an expert timer of races.

Since it has long been a tradition for people in Bagenalstown to swim in a stretch of the Barrow near the pool, it was decided to establish a race in his honour. Touchingly, the three-quarter-mile stretch from the pool to Rutkins Mill, the length of the race, was a walk that Johnny would have taken almost every day of his adult life.

The event took place last Tuesday, when over 100 competitors turned up on a balmy evening. As well as local swimming club members, triathlon swimmers from counties Kildare, Kilkenny and Waterford were also spotted in the water.

In a lovely twist of fate, though, it was Johnny’s own talented granddaughter Kelly who took home first prize, with John Cassidy in second place and Anna Cahill (13) in third place.

Johnny’s wife Mary was there to present the winners with their prizes, while their sons, Padraig and John, who also competed, were present along with their sister Bernie. Also there to witness the historic occasion were Johnny’s other grandchildren Aisling, Triona, Darragh, Bronagh (who competed), Lydia, Jack, and Sophie.

“It was lovely to see Johnny’s granddaughter winning the first prize and to see his family there, too,” Mark concluded.