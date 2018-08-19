Carlow honours the Rohingya people with a remembrance day

A FASHIONISTA who is inspired by the classic looks of movie star Princess Grace Kelly has just scooped the best dressed lady prize at this year’s RDS Dublin horse show.

Deirdre Kane, a mother of two from Ballinabranna and originally from Johnstown, Naas, has been busy plotting how to spend her €10,000 gift voucher for Dundrum shopping centre.

“We’re thinking of going on a holiday to somewhere like Cannes or Monaco. I love that old-fashioned glamour from the 1950s, like Grace Kelly had. It looks so simple and elegant,” a delighted Deirdre told The Nationalist.

Deirdre, who is married to Roland Dalton and who is mother to six-year-old Daisy and Millie (almost four), scooped the first prize in the best dressed lady competition at the prestigious show. She wore a classic-looking dress which she bought in Buy Design in Crookstown, Co Kildare, along with a vintage turban which was customised by milliner Julie Kenny, who is also based in the Crookstown outlet centre.

“I love that shop. My outfit was both local and not expensive at all. You really don’t have to spend a fortune. I’m very interested in vintage fashion and I’ve always loved clothes. Even as a child, my mother Mary wouldn’t know what kind of outfit she might find me in,” Deirdre continued.

Last week’s win wasn’t the first time that Deirdre caught the attention of the fashion judges because last year she was a runner-up in the Curragh Derby, sponsored by Dubai Duty Free.

Deirdre’s impending spending spree in Dundrum shopping centre couldn’t have come at a better time for her. Having been feeling unwell for months, Deirdre was diagnosed with TB in April and is undergoing treatment for the disease. At first she had to wear a mask at home until she was no longer infectious and the medication took a heavy toll on her energy levels.

“It’s very difficult on your body, it was very debilitating, but I’m feeling better all the time. I’m much better now, especially now that I’ve €10,000 to spend in Dundrum. I’ll have to buy a few new frocks for my upcoming trip, too,” she laughed.