Kelly was winner of first race named after her swimming legend grandad

AND the countdown to the papal visit has begun. Not least for people in the parish of Rathvilly and Kiltegan, who are throwing open their homes to 40 pilgrims from Russia, Belarus and Poland. They’re “bursting with excitement” as they await the arrival of their visitors and, of course, Pope Francis.

The eastern European visitors will stay in Rathvilly while they attend the World Meeting of Families congress from 21 to 26 August in Dublin. The organising committee in Rathvilly has pulled out all the stops to ensure that the week will be historic and memorable for all involved.

“The energy and enthusiasm this has generated is phenomenal,” said Eithne Molloy, Rathvilly/Kiltegan parish co-ordinator for World Meeting of Families. “It’s almost as if the village is going to burst with the excitement. We are so proud to have taken a Dublin event out of Dublin and made it part of our small community.”

Nearly two kilometres of bunting is being erected in the village to herald the event, while posters can be seen on the approach roads, so there’s no doubt that something big is happening in the tiny village.

The week will launch with vespers (evening prayer) in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly at 7pm on Monday 20 August. The congregation will enjoy an evening of prayer led by parishioners. Music will be co-ordinated by the musician and composer Steven Warner, associate director of the Notre Dame Newman Centre for Faith and Reason, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin. Steven will be accompanied by Co Carlow harpist Orlagh Fallon.

Prayers will be followed by music and entertainment on the village square, to which all are welcome.

Day two of the visitors’ week will see them taken on a whistle-stop tour of Carlow, including Duckett’s Grove, Carlow County Museum and the Browneshill Dolmen. That evening, they will attend the diocesan launch of the World Meeting of Families at the cathedral in Carlow town. There, they will witness the official tolling of the bells to announce the opening of the conference.

The organising committee has enlisted the support of local GAA clubs, who will put on a display of football and hurling at the local pitch. Young and old will be present to show their skills and involve the visitors in our national sports.

Buses will ferry the pilgrims to Dublin to attend the various activities throughout the week. They will depart to the RDS each day from Wednesday through to Friday for the national congress, then to the Festival of Families on Saturday in Croke Park and finally to the highlight of the week, the papal Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday.

Local hotels and businesses have come on board to assist the parish in providing packed lunches each day.

“The generosity of the community and businesses in the area has been overwhelming,” Eithne concluded.