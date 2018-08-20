Carlow honours the Rohingya people with a remembrance day

CARLOW will go Arás crazy this week with four presidential hopefuls pitching to county councillors to receive a precious nomination.

Artist and activist Kevin Sharkey from Donegal and Athlone woman Marie Goretti Moylan are the latest candidates to be invited to speak to councillors tomorrow (Wednesday) in council chambers. They join businessman Gavin Duffy and mental health campaigner senator Joan Freeman.

Of the four candidates, Ms Goretti Moylan is the least well known. A musician and community volunteer, she says she aims to inform cultural change in the arts, while also boosting tourism and environmental issues.

Kevin Sharkey is calling for a debate about immigration, championing an ‘Ireland First’ mentality. Gavin Duffy has been promoting a socially inclusive and economically focused campaign. Pieta House founder Joan Freeman said that she wished to focus on fostering volunteerism in the country, along with highlighting wellbeing and justice issues.

Each speaker will have 15 minutes to present, followed by 15 minutes of questions.

Two other candidates contacted Carlow Co Council in order to speak, but have been refused permission.

Kilkenny artist Seamus Nolan wishes to run an anonymous candidate who would legally change their name to ‘William Delaney 1957-1970’. The symbolic move is supposed to represent the victims of institutional abuse and those who died in the state’s care. William Delaney died days after being struck on the head by a Christian Brother in Letterfrack, Galway.

Mr Nolan said: “I thought it would be the best way to acknowledge and embed a memorial within our national consciousness; that something big and important should happen.”

County council cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue said that Mr Nolan’s campaign had not been invited to attend, as the individual who would change their name to William Delaney had not been identified. “If he has someone looking to change their name legally, then fine; but it’s the fact that he is presenting this idea looking for someone. It’s like Renua coming down to speak and looking for someone to run on their behalf.”

Another candidate to contact the council named themselves only as Candidate X. He or she submitted a manifesto that included an intention to close all mosques, along with other anti-Islamic rhetoric. As Candidate X did not identify his or herself by name, cllr O’Donoghue said they would not be invited to speak.

Candidates will need the support of four local authorities or 20 members of the Oireachtas to get on the ballet. While speeches will be heard on Wednesday, Carlow councillors will not make a decision at the meeting.

A decision cannot be made until the ministerial order is made by government, which is likely to come in September. It is expected that Carlow councillors will make their decision at their September meeting, while the presidential election is anticipated to be held in October.