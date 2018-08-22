Thousands of Carlovians will flock to Dublin to see the pope

THE heady mix of horses, a bargain, traders, flamboyant styles and risqué fashion hit the streets of Borris last Wednesday for the traditional Borris Fair. The annual event dates back over 150 years, with 15 August historically seen as the day that all roads lead to the south Carlow town, attracting visitors from all over the country.

But it seems that Borris Fair may be losing some of its gloss, with numbers significantly down on previous years.

“The numbers attending are getting smaller and smaller every year,” stated local councillor Willie Quinn. “The gardaí and Carlow Co Council really control the event now and traders are not allowed set up their stalls until 6.30pm the previous evening and then they have to be packed up and out by 5pm on the 15th.”

Whether the reduced numbers attending the fair is a positive or negative thing for Borris is something the local people will probably never find consensus on.

“Borris is split on the 15th and that’s the way it is. You have the people in the town who probably don’t like being blocked in all day and then you have

have the country people who probably like it,” said cllr Quinn.

“Years ago, members of the Travelling community had control of the event and were here for three or fours days, but over the years the gardaí and the council became more in control and all that has changed,” cllr Quinn added.

“The gardaí were here in numbers last Wednesday and there’s no alcohol – just one of the pubs was open.”

Borris Tidy Towns and Mount Leinster Rangers GAA facilitated the fair with car parking and the entire event went off without a hitch.