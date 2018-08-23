Drop in numbers attending Borris Fair

THOUSANDS from the county will flock to Dublin this weekend for the much-anticipated World Meeting of Families. Parishes right around the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin have organised busloads of pilgrims to attend, while more than 120 choir members from the diocese will perform as part of the Mass in the RDS this Wednesday and also the final Mass led by Pope Francis in the Phoenix Park on Sunday.

“There is an energy and excitement that is really palpable this week,” said Julie Kavanagh, diocesan delegate for the World Meeting of Families.

Speaking about those from the country travelling to Dublin, Ms Kavanagh added: “They’ll be there building memories for the future, particularly given the global nature of it, and we are right at the heart of that.”

Bishop Denis Nulty will lead the diocese in the opening liturgy of the World Meeting of Families in Carlow cathedral this Tuesday evening, 21 August, at 7.30pm. The theme of this event is ‘The joy of families is also the joy of the Church – Le Chéile

le Chríost’ and each parish is invited. Guest homilist is Cardinal Peter Turkson, who visits the diocese to applaud the great strides made by many parishes in reaching out to the most vulnerable families.

Not only has Ms Kavanagh played a huge part in the planning of this liturgy but also in planning the entire liturgical programme for the world meeting. “The diocese will also have an exhibition stand in the RDS, number 111, so we’d love for people to come along and visit us,” she said.

Ms Kavanagh spoke of the “Trojan work” done by many in the diocese over the past few months in preparation for this historic global event, particularly the work of parish secretaries.