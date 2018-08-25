‘Dragon’ Gavin is front runner for council’s presidential nomination

HER extraordinary courage has touched the hearts of many and now the news we’ve all only dared to dream has finally come true – Shauntelle is cancer free.

Brave Carlow woman Shauntelle (Shan) Tynan (20) confirmed in an emotional Facebook post last Friday that she is cancer free, having undergone months of pioneering medical treatment in the USA.

“We are so lost for words right now but wanted you all to know that my journey of active cancer has come to a close and we hope it remains that way,” said the inspirational Carlow woman.

“Our hope is that maintenance dosage of chemo and her port removal will take place over the next six to seven weeks, then Shan will get on that plane home on 18 October,” added her devoted mother Leona.

Shan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Histiocytosis X, in 2015 and quickly discovered her greatest chance of survival lay in the specialist treatment available in Houston, Texas. An overwhelming response to Shan’s heartrending plea for support saw over €700,000 raised to fund her pioneering treatment. In the months that followed, Shan endured setbacks and some incredibly tough weeks as she underwent the challenging treatment, but even Hurricane Harvey proved no match for Shan’s overwhelming determination.

“The future obstacles I will face will be worth everything I’ve been through. Now I truly have a chance at life and will keep you all updated as to how I grow in the future,” Shan stated last Friday.

“Next stop is ringing that bell I’ve watched so many kids ring when they

got to cancer free, something we never thought I’d do! I’m sure you’re all going to hear it from Ireland. I’ll keep you all updated over the next few weeks with everything going on,” Shan promised.

In the post, Leona explained: “So last night we got to get out and crack a bottle or two of champagne. The news we have waited so long to hear has come. Shan is cancer free”.

“Technically she is NAD (no active disease). This is the day we have dreamed about and anticipated for so long. Shan will have ongoing issues and she will remain on oral chemo as maintenance for the next 12 to 18 months. We have secured the best possible medical care for her in Ireland upon our return. She will travel back and forth to Texas every three to six months initially and yearly for the rest of her life,” she added.

“We are beyond grateful for everything you have all done to get us this far, something we could’ve only dreamed of before you all made happen. We are still in great shock to finally hear this news, but happier than we have ever been,” said Leona.