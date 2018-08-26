Brave Carlow woman will be forever grateful to the people of Carlow

THE Bagenalstown community came together as St Lazerian’s House celebrated its 30th anniversary of providing residential care.

It was a day for celebration and reflection with a host of activities, as manager Marian Manning outlined: “It went really well, it was a great day. We had KCLR and Carol Dooley doing an outside broadcast in the morning, while in the afternoon we had a vintage car show organised by James Lakes and live music.”

There was also a staff and residents’ barbecue and the day was greatly enjoyed.

“All the community were invited and those who had been involved over the last 30 years,” added Marian.

There was an endless supply of tea on offer with some mouth-watering cakes baked by St Lazerian’s kitchen staff, who are also well known for their afternoon tea. There were some special guests of honour in the shape of Srs Mary Walsh and Anna May Guest of the Sisters of Mercy order. The sisters ran St Lazerian’s for 20 years after it had been converted to a residential home from a district hospital.

The hospital was closed in June 1987 due to government cutbacks and restructuring of hospital services in the southeast. The late Fr Edward Dowling, along with seven other parishes – Paulstown, Borris, Leighlinbridge, Myshall, St Mullins, Clonegal and the Church of Ireland community – petitioned the local health services to use the hospital to provide accommodation for older people in the area.

A board of management was formed by the late Fr Dowling with representatives from each parish. They approached Sr Brigid Tierney, the leader of the Mercy Sisters, to manage the day-to-day operations of the residential care unit. Sr Mary Walsh, Martha Hartigan and Paul O’Donovan were appointed to manage the unit. They began work in 1988 using the old wards. Over the years, Srs Clare Farrell, Anna May Guest and Sr De Lourdes Redden also worked in St Lazerian’s House to replace vacancies in posts as they arose.

The board started fundraising for €120,000 and, along with a grant from the health service of €40,000, a new extension was built consisting of ten single rooms and five double rooms, a bathroom and toilets. The

hospital was renamed St Lazerian’s House and was officially opened on Friday 25 May 1990 by health minister Rory O’Hanlon.

The house has been greatly supported by the community employment scheme, with original supervisor Mary Gaule still working to this date.

There are around 15 CE staff doing a variety of tasks, including household and general duties as well as maintaining the beautiful gardens. In times of recession, a CE placement at St Lazerian’s allowed many the opportunity to retrain.

St Lazerian’s staffing is funded by a grant from the local health services.

The house has been of huge benefit to the local community providing day care and meals on wheels services. Pat Purcell has managed the meals on wheels service since it started to the present day, along with local volunteer drivers.

Today, St Lazerian’s House is a low dependency supported care unit for 30 older people. Funding continues in grant aid form from the HSE, residents’ fees, the CE scheme and fundraising.

Rounding out the team at St Lazerian’s is Sharon Cody Brennan (senior healthcare assistant), Catherine Maddock and Gayle Wright (administrative staff).

The board of management is headed up by Fr Declan Foley, with members Dr B Coffey, Fr Jimmy Kelly, Breda Byrne, Lisa Healy Moore, Joan Jenkinson and Margaret Cowman.

St Lazerian’s House has been also crucial to people who may have been previously living on their own in isolation. At St Lazerian’s, residents are cared for in a beautiful setting, but maintain their independence.

“It allows them to be cared for as if they were in their own home,” said Marian. “People can come and go. They can go on holidays, have their own car.”

While it’s time to reflect on the last 30 years, the future looks bright for St Lazerian’s. A year ago, it unveiled a new extension and refurbishment, which brought it up to HIQA standards. Future plans include the construction of a conservatory.