Pipe band excels at world tests in Glasgow

DARYL James (26) from Kilmeaney, Carlow has successfully qualified as a pilot and has just secured a job with Dublin-based airline CityJet.

Eldest son of Raymond and Valerie James, Daryl has recently been appointed first officer with the airline and will operate on its European flights.

The process of becoming a pilot is a long, dedicated one, with Daryl completing his studies at Oxford Aviation Academy over a period of two years. He previously secured his pilot’s private licence at Waterford Aero Club.

Daryl joins CityJet at an exciting time for the airline, which has agreed to merge with Spanish carrier Air Nostrum in a deal that will create the biggest pan-European regional carrier.

The two companies have struck a deal, subject to EU approval, to merge under the umbrella of a new holding company, although they are expected to largely continue operating as separate entities.

CityJet was founded by CEO Pat Byrne in 1993 and operates 44 aircraft from nine European bases.