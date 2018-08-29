Daryl takes to the skies as CityJet pilot

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

DARYL James (26) from Kilmeaney, Carlow has successfully qualified as a pilot and has just secured a job with Dublin-based airline CityJet.

Eldest son of Raymond and Valerie James, Daryl has recently been appointed first officer with the airline and will operate on its European flights.

The process of becoming a pilot is a long, dedicated one, with Daryl completing his studies at Oxford Aviation Academy over a period of two years. He previously secured his pilot’s private licence at Waterford Aero Club.

Daryl James from Kilmeaney, Carlow, who recently qualified as a pilot and is now working with CityJet

Daryl joins CityJet at an exciting time for the airline, which has agreed to merge with Spanish carrier Air Nostrum in a deal that will create the biggest pan-European regional carrier.

The two companies have struck a deal, subject to EU approval, to merge under the umbrella of a new holding company, although they are expected to largely continue operating as separate entities.

CityJet was founded by CEO Pat Byrne in 1993 and operates 44 aircraft from nine European bases.

Comments are closed.

By Suzanne Pender
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Pipe band excels at world tests in Glasgow

Wednesday, 29/08/18 - 2:48pm

Duckett’s Grove goes back in time to re-create scenes from the 1800s

Wednesday, 29/08/18 - 2:50pm

St Lazerian’s House marks 30 years of residential care in Bagenalstown

Monday, 20/08/18 - 2:30pm