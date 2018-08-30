Pipe band excels at world tests in Glasgow

PREPARE to roll back the clock an impressive 200 years, as Duckett’s Grove transforms into its 1800 heyday for a unique event entitled A Day with the Ducketts.

Organised by Carlow Tourism and Grange GAA Club, the event will recreate life on the Duckett estate in previous centuries on Saturday and Sunday 8-9 September.

The rambling old ruin will be brought back to life with horse-drawn carriages, stabled horses, ponies and traps. While in the vaulted basement kitchens, all the usual kitchen duties of the time will be demonstrated.

The re-creation of a typical labourer’s cottage will depict living conditions of a large family, where possessions were sparse and where scarce food supplies were enhanced by poaching. Classical and traditional music will feature throughout the event, including a recording of the original organ from Duckett’s Grove, which was purchased during a 1923 clearance auction by the parish priest of Graiguecullen and made St Clare’s church its new home.

The Ducketts came to Carlow in 1695 and by the mid-1800s their estate of 12,000 acres was spread across six Leinster counties, producing annual rental in excess of £10,000.

The Ducketts were financially fortunate in marriage. In the mid-1700s, Jonas Duckett married Hannah Alloway, daughter and heiress of William Alloway, a wealthy Dublin merchant.

In 1790, William Duckett married Elizabeth Dawson Coates, heiress of the Dublin banker and developer John Dawson Coates, who gave his name to Dawson Street and built the Mansion House.

As family fortunes flourished, land acquisition continued and extensive embellishments were carried out on their mansion home in Carlow.

In 1895, William Duckett married for a second time, to Maria Georgina Thompson, who came to Duckett’s Grove with her daughter Olive from a previous marriage. William died in 1908 without an heir, with his widow inheriting more than £200,000. However, in Maria’s will, with the estate valued at £97,000, she left her daughter Olive just a single shilling.

In 1939, two years after her death in a mental institution in Islandbridge, Olive took a High Action to have the will overturned and following a negotiated settlement she received £30,000.

The 1,300-acre Duckett demesne lands were divided among 48 tenants and labourers by the Land Commission in the 1920s, but sadly, the mansion was destroyed by fire in April 1933.

A Day with the Ducketts will be a great opportunity to see how life really was for the Duckett family and the workers on the estate. There will also be an opportunity to view the recently restored walled gardens, where new planting schemes echo times past and reflect changing fashions in gardening. Tours by head gardener Colin Jones will retrace the centuries of gardening history at Duckett’s Grove.

Admission to A Day With the Ducketts is €10 for adults, while there no charge for children. Booking can be done online at www.carlowtourism.com/duckettsgrove or at the gate.