Duckett’s Grove goes back in time to re-create scenes from the 1800s

CARLOW Pipe Band represented the county on the international stage at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow recently.

The band qualified in the morning and its members were beyond delighted to make the cut for the main event in the afternoon, according to chairperson Hugh Conaghan.

“It was a very proud moment for the band members, family members and supporters both at home and who travelled with us,” he said.

The band finished a fantastic 13th out of a massive grade of 54 bands from all over the world, including Australia, Canada and the USA as well as Europe.

“It was an emotional moment for everyone to make it to the final of the world championships just three years after we started and it’s something that none of us will ever forget.”

Band members in Glasgow included pipe major Paul Dempsey, pipe sergeant David Walsh and pipers Amanda Brennan, Louise Daly, Liz Daly, Aidan Quinn, Mick Foy, David Donovan, Darren Byrne. The drummers were drum sergeant Conor Daly, Hugh Conaghan, Bryan Reville, Sharon Donovan, Patrick Kinsella, Alan Stenton, Megan Dempsey and Aisling Heaton.

The band has done exceptionally well this year, placing first in the East of Ireland Championships and seventh in the United Kingdom Pipe Band Championships.