Two Gaelcholáiste students bag 600 points in leaving cert

KIDS both big and small enjoyed the timeless cool of classic and vintage motors in Carlow recently. The 13th annual Carlow Vintage and Classic Motor Club show took place on the weekend of 11-12 August at the Central Factory, O’Brien Road, Carlow.

About 350 vintage and classic cars from all over the country were on display.

A parade of the Carlow club’s cars was held on Saturday evening, which, despite the poor weather, was a great spectacle.

“We had everything there,” said club chairperson PJ Lawlor. “We are not just a vintage club but have classics right up to ’94 or ’95 models.”

There was a bevy of classic European and American cars with local man Tom Kehoe’s Jaguar drawing admiring glances. Vintage tractors and motorcycles were also on display.

The weekend also had a competitive edge, with prizes for first, second and third in ten different classes. The trophies were sponsored by local businesses and PJ expressed the club’s gratitude for their support.

There was also live entertainment over the weekend with line dancing and music, and Scats Bouncing Castles provided their trademark fun for kids.

What keeps the event and the club going is the enthusiasm of members, which numbers over 150. PJ added: “It’s after developing into a big concern and when we are not doing our own shows, we are visiting others. We go to England two or three times a year for a show. We are out of Carlow every Sunday.”