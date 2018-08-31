Two Gaelcholáiste students bag 600 points in leaving cert

THOUSANDS descended on Tullow Agricultural Show as it celebrated its 70th birthday this year. In the region of 4,500 enjoyed the endless attractions at the Coppenagh showgrounds and event chairperson John Nolan described the day in glowing terms.

Last year’s show was marred by poor weather, so there were a few nervous glances at the forecasts in the run-up to the event. “The weather was fantastic and we had a great crowd. We have got some fantastic feedback from exhibitors, visitors and traders. It gives us renewed encouragement for next year,” said Mr Nolan. “We hope to better it next year and try to get even more attractions.”

Highlights this year included the inimitable Edward Hayden in the food village, while the new carriage-driving class in the horse show proved very popular. The Wildfire Band also entertained the masses.

Once again there was an impressive array of entries in the livestock and home and dairy sections. There was also plenty to do for children, with a variety of entertainment, while visitors perused the craft village, beer tent and food hall.

“It’s an agricultural show but it also turned into a family fun day,” said Mr Nolan.

Ensuring the show ran smoothly were 300 volunteers. “You could not run the show without them,” he added.

Explaining the event’s longevity, Mr Nolan said: “It’s part of the town. It’s a huge voluntary effort and is set in beautiful parklands that people love to come to. It has the support of the locality.”

Organisers thanked the owners of the showgrounds and car parks for their generosity this year. A special word of thanks goes to all those who attended the event.