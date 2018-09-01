Two Gaelcholáiste students bag 600 points in leaving cert

PEOPLE, including many children in Carlow and Kilkenny, seeking speech and language therapy (SLT) are waiting up to 18 months for an initial assessment.

Figures obtained from the HSE by Fianna Fáil have revealed staggering numbers on the local SLT waiting list.

Carlow senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said that 784 people were waiting for both initial assessment and their initial therapy. She described the figures as “worryingly high”.

A total of 322 people are waiting up to four months for an initial assessment, 29 from four to eight months, seven over eight months and ten have been waiting between 12 and 18 months.

As many as 141 people are waiting almost four months for a first therapy session, 120 are waiting up to eight months, 99 over eight months and 56 for over a year. Forty-eight people are waiting four months for speech and language further intervention therapy. Ten are waiting four to eight months and four are waiting longer than eight months.

Senator Murnane O’Connor added: “There is no official breakdown, but we know the majority of those waiting are children. This defies the model of early intervention, which we know works. There are good people working in the speech and language therapy department here in Carlow and in Kilkenny, but this is really a broken system when they can’t even get the chance to meet these people – most of them children – to even make an assessment as to whether they need the therapy at all.”

Senator Murnane O’Connor noted that the HSE Service Plan has a target that nobody should wait more than a year for assessment or initial treatment, but so far in 2018 it hasn’t been met.