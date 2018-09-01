Children waiting up to 18 months for speech therapy

A CARLOW school boasted not just one but two students who claimed maximum marks in their leaving certificate results.

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach’s Aodhan Ó Sluain and Cliodhna Ní Shé were two of 153 students nationwide to achieve the feat.

Five students attained more than 600 points at the Carlow secondary school, a remarkable achievement for a leaving cert class of 59, while 57% exceeded 400 points.

Principal Madailin Mhic Lochlainn lauded students.

“We are absolutely delighted with the results. The most important thing is that students reached their potential.”

Tinryland’s Cliodhna is set to study maths in Trinity. Daughter of Diarmuid and Fionnula, she said: “My dad is a maths lecturer in the IT, so it runs in the family!”

Cliodhna played football with Wexford Youths right though her final year and even through her exams.

“I find it hard to sit down and study if I don’t have the sport to look forward to. I find if you have all day to do something, you mightn’t do much, but if you have a two-hour window, you can get so much done. It depends on the person, but I found it worked for me.”

Aodhan from Bennekerry is set to study economics in UCD.

“I loved business studies doing the junior cert and I did business studies and economics in the leaving cert cycles. The teacher for economics (Shane Kirwan) was brilliant, the classes were very interesting.”

Son of Ann Tully and Michael Kirwan, Aodhan believes keeping work consistent reaps results.

“If you can get cracking at the start of sixth year, you will be set. Just apply yourself throughout. Everyone studies their own way, but as long as you are doing something, you’ll do alright.”

Aodhan and Cliodhna both emphasised the great atmosphere in the Gaelcholaiste.

“I think it’s nice that it’s a smaller school, you know pretty much everyone around you,” said Aodhan. “There are always people looking to help you build some good relationships there. Everyone gets along.”

Cliodhna added that the small class sizes ensured students get all the attention they need.

Paying tribute to the class of 2018, Ms Mhic Lochlainn said: “They are such hard workers and very focused. They really are a credit to themselves. They showed great respect for each other and their teachers. It’s been a pleasure to have worked with them.”