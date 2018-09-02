Local artists fly the Carlow flag for Pope Francis

HE’S a full-time style hound and a part-time paw enforcer, but Bailey can now add the Nose of Tralee title to his many accolades.

Bailey, a Cavachon from Carlow town, earned the title ahead of a 1,000 other competitors.

“Oh my God! I could not believe it, it was such a shock,” said his delighted owner Magi Doran.

The 18-month-old pooch known for his love of tailored shirts and clothes captivated the hearts of dog lovers and competition judges to claim the prize.

Being adorable is not enough to pay the bills, though, and Bailey, known as a people’s pooch and for his inquisitive nature, signed up to join An Garda Síochána.

He shook up Carlow Garda Station with his own brand of paw patrol. He may be unorthodox, but, dammit, he gets results.

Magi lauded the support of her colleagues in the Courts Service along with gardaí in Carlow, Carlow County Council staff, members of the OPW and even the postal services, which got the word out about Bailey

Bailey is well known for being a debonair country gent fond of his fine clothes and relaxing back with a bottle of ‘dog beer’, or water, as it’s commonly known!

“He drinks more out of a bottle than he does a bowl,” said Magi. “He loves the attention, loves his clothes and getting into his garda shirt. I don’t think he realises he is a dog.”

Magi lauded Douglas Jewellers, who provided a pocket-watch for Bailey and the St Vincent de Paul shop, where Brenda Amond helped provide the tweed for Bailey’s suit. Tailor Monika Melgaile ensured a snug fit that would make even Conor McGregor’s dad happy.

Bailey will receive his award on Sunday 23 September at a special ceremony in Dublin.