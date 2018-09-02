Cute little Bailey claims coveted Nose of Tralee crown

THE historic visit of Pope Francis to Ireland had its own Carlow flavour with local singers, musicians and dancers performing before the pontiff during his two-day visit.

Carlow singers formed a large part of a 250-strong choir from the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin who travelled to the Phoenix Park to perform with singers from around the country.

They were led by Carlow-based cleric Fr Liam Lawton, who composed and performed the psalm The Lord hears the cry of the poor.

Fr Lawton admitted to feeling the pressure in the run-up due to the logistics. The altar became something of a wind tunnel, making it challenging to perform with a choir of 3,000.

“It was so difficult. The musicians and conductor were behind me and I was depending on an in-ear monitor to hear,” he said. “It worked out, though, and it was a real privilege to perform.”

Fr Lawton added: “I was very struck by the cross section of young and old at the Mass and it was very moving to watch Pope Francis going through the crowd.”

When composing the psalm, Fr Lawton drew on Pope Francis’s theology and his encyclical **Amoris Laetita** on the family, which in part highlighted the caring for the earth, the poor and the marginalised.

In recent weeks choir singers throughout the diocese were invited to take part in rehearsals at Carlow cathedral. Fr Lawton commended diocesan and liturgical co-ordinator Julie Kavanagh, who organised the logistics of getting the local singers to Dublin.

Derek Ryan from Garryhill also performed at the Phoenix Park on Sunday, as pilgrims left the Mass, while Carlow dancers took part in the Festival of Families on Saturday evening in a packed Croke Park.

Anne-Marie Farrell of the Celtic Stars Farrell School of Irish Dancing held the Carlow flag aloft in Croke Park as part of a flag-bearing ceremony.

Ms Farrell was joined by her sister Lorraine and friend Aisling Noctor, who took part in a flash dance during the concert, just metres away from the pope.

“We had a spectacular time. We were treated like royalty up there and when we were dancing, we were a stone’s throw away from the pope. It was just amazing from beginning to end,” said Ms Farrell.

Ms Farrell believes Pope Francis enjoyed the music and dancing spectacle.

“I think he had a great time! He was smiling from the very beginning right the whole way through.”

Carlow musician Ollie Hennessy was also part of the weekend’s music with his role as musical director with Kilkenny’s Arís choir. The choir, famous for its appearance on **Britain’s Got Talent**, performed at the Festival of Families and before the papal Mass.

A processional cross made by Bagenalstown artist Anne Murphy was also used during the pope’s Mass.

A number of the stewards and Eucharistic Ministers who volunteered at the Mass were from the Graiguecullen parish.