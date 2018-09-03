Local artists fly the Carlow flag for Pope Francis

HUMAN remains have been left scattered across a neglected graveyard on the Carlow/Kildare border.

Bones including skulls have been dispersed in the old Donmanogue Graveyard in Castledermot parish, with the Catholic graveyard pockmarked with fox holes.

The foxes have dug into the graves, dispersing remains around the closed burial ground.

Laura Hayes from Carlow town was disgusted to come across the distressing site while out walking.

“It doesn’t matter how old they are, it’s still somebody’s remains,” she said.

Ms Hayes reported the matter to Castledermot parish but was told the graveyard was the responsibility of Kildare County Council.

It’s understood there is a local authority grant for maintenance of the graveyard at Donmanogue and a neighbouring graveyard at Ballaghmoon, but it’s wholly inadequate.

All the grant was good for was some weed killer once a year, according to a local person, who is familiar with the graveyard.

“It’s a scandal, that’s what it is,” said the man, who did not wish to be named. “It makes me angry, I’m hopping mad over it.”

The man said he had reinterred some of the bones, including part of a skull.

“I rang Kildare County Council about it and I was told I shouldn’t have touched anything, that it needed some archaeologist to come down,” he said.

The man said the council has not cared about the graveyard for years.

The Nationalist visited the badly dilapidated graveyard last Friday afternoon. There was an abundance of holes where foxes and rabbits have dug in. Countless bone fragments and some lager pieces were easily recognisable, as joints were scattered around the ground.

The graveyard is walled off, but there are holes where it’s easy to get through for the animals. It’s a small graveyard, thought to comprise over 100 graves. It has not been an open graveyard for decades.

The site also includes a ruined small church from mediaeval or early Christian times. The church and some of the graves are on the national monument register. Many of the headstones that are still intact date from the 18th and 19th centuries.

A survey by a local school in the 1970s indicated that 20th century graves were present, but The Nationalist found no indication of a headstone from that period.

A statement from Kildare County Council on Monday said the matter has been investigated and the remains have been reinterred.

However, there was no detail of when this was done or the nature of the reinterment.