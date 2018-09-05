Human remains lay scattered at old graveyard

THE pupils of Tullow Girls Primary School, Scoil Náisiúnta Mhuire Lourdes, will get the experience of a lifetime when they perform with the Celtic Tenors next month.

The parents’ association has announced the school’s upcoming gala concert, which will see girls from fourth, fifth and sixth class perform alongside the famous group and a very special guest, soprano Regina Hanley.

The gala concert will take place on Friday 5 October in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow.

The concert will feature a combination of classical and much-loved popular Irish songs and promises to be a truly unforgettable event. Preparations have already begun and Celtic tenor James Nelson and Regina Hanley have been visiting the school to meet and rehearse with the girls, who currently participate in Music Generation.

The Celtic Tenors (James Nelson, Niall Morris and Mathew Gilsenan) are a charismatic, globe-trotting trio and are the most successful classical crossover act to emerge from Ireland. They have a polished international reputation and just over a million album sales under their belts.

School principal Frank Murphy said: “We are incredibly excited to launch this concert. It is an amazing experience of a lifetime for the pupils to perform with the tenors and we know it’s going to be an amazing evening for all. Music teaches children so much, including social and self-esteem skills. The event will not only be a great opportunity to witness a unique performance by the Celtic Tenors on home ground but to see them perform alongside our talented pupils, too.”

Special guest Regina Hanley is a Tullow native and past pupil of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes. She is a founder member of a trio called the Celtic Divas and has worked as an opera singer with many of the main opera companies in Britain and Ireland and her singing career has taken her to many countries in the world, including Portugal, Finland and Sweden.