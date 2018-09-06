Eco-friendly volunteers collect three tonnes of rubbish on Mt Leinster

A LEADING Carlow businesswoman has just been shortlisted for one of the country’s biggest accolades, the Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

Rachel Doyle, founder of the Arboretum garden centre in Leighlinbridge, is one of just 24 finalists after 110 nominations were submitted.

“It’s a great honour to be even a finalist because this is the biggest award in Ireland,” a delighted Rachel told The Nationalist.

She was selected as a finalist by an independent judging panel of previous winners. The awards are the culmination of a ten-month development programme, with the judging panel determining category winners and an overall winner based on a number of criteria, including innovation, value creation, strategic direction, financial performance, national and global impact. The nominees’ contribution to society and industry is another major consideration. The winner will be announced at a gala awards ceremony in Citywest, Dublin on Thursday 25 October, when they will go on to represent Ireland in the World Entrepreneur of the Year in Monaco next June.

Rachel is no stranger to winning awards, though. Last year she became only the third person to have been honoured with a lifetime achievement award from Retail Excellence Ireland, in recognition of her 40 years in business. The Arboretum also scooped the title of Retailer of the Year the previous year and has also garnered the Company of the Year accolade. This year, the company, which is now run in conjunction with her two sons Fergal and Barry, is up for the best website award in the same competition. In recent years, the company has set up a second garden centre in Kilquade, Co Wicklow and more than 100 people are now employed in the two spacious outlets.

Rachel has won countless other business accolades both locally and nationally over her career in recognition of her astute business acumen.

She established the Arboretum garden centre in Carlow town in 1978 and has since developed the business into being Ireland first-ever five-star garden centre. She was also the first Irish president of the International Garden Centre Association and brought its congress to Ireland in 2014, thus promoting Co Carlow’s business and tourism links internationally.

The finals of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year will be televised by RTÉ on 25 October, while the Retail Excellence awards will take place on 10 November at the Malton Hotel, Killarney.