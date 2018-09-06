Arboretum’s Rachel shortlisted for Ireland’s top business award

ON first glance, the views on Mount Leinster would take your breath away – an invaluable free resource right on our doorstep.

Mount Leinster is used for many reasons – walking, cycling, hiking and exploring. But on closer inspection, a certain sector of our community uses THIS majestic mountain for a more sinister reason. Mindless “wasters” use the isolation of the mountain to illegally dispose of their own rubbish.

As part of the National Anti-Dumping Initiative, funded by the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities, Carlow County Council IS working with local agencies and volunteers to tackle the problem of dumping on Mount Leinster. This programme includes activities, action and enforcement.

On Saturday 25 August, a group of volunteers joined forces with staff from the environment department of the county council to take part in a mountain clean-up day.

Meeting in Kilbranish carpark and armed with litter pickers, gloves and bags, the volunteers dispersed to tackle the rubbish left behind at the many well-known beauty spots across the area.

Geraldine Dunne, Tullow Mountaineering Club’s environment officer, was first on site ready to once again play her part.

“Tullow Mountaineering Club regularly engages and facilitates mountain clean-up events. We hosted a large event in April, when many of our friends from other clubs who enjoy our mountain got together and collected over three tonnes of rubbish and waste. We are all passionate about our area and are always willing to come out and do our bit to keep the mountain beautiful and safe.”

Members from Tullow Mountaineering Club, Blackstairs Ramblers, ML Syndicate and Biking 795 cycling clubs, Bagenalstown Improvement Group and Carlow Environmental Network as well as local residents got together and within three hours had collected almost three tonnes of rubbish and waste.

Domestic rubbish was the predominant type of waste found on the day, but the ever-present furniture and tyres were also collected.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the volume of illegal waste scattered around one of most valuable tourism sites in the region,” said Jannette O’Brien, environmental awareness officer with Carlow County Council.

“What is totally baffling is that 80% of this material could have been recycled for free. It just proves that it’s not the cost of waste disposal that is the problem, but the attitude of those who choose to dump!”

Environmental patrol officers James Lakes and Pat Kehoe were on hand to gather and dispose the three tonnes of waste collected on the day.

“There is a combination of forces at play here” said James. “Some of the materials are disposed of by illegal waste collectors, who call to your door and offer to dispose of your rubbish or clear out your shed for an unbeatable price. These people do a great job on clearing your garden or shed, but you can be guaranteed that they won’t be taking the rubbish to an authorised facility. It ends up on the side of our mountains, in our rivers or on quiet country roads and costs the local authority a small fortune to clean up. The other offender is the lazy local, who just couldn’t be bothered to use a bin or a free recycle facility and chooses to take a short drive and dump their waste. These offenders are local. They are in your community and they could be your neighbours. Nobody drives too far with a boot or back-seat full of stinking rubbish.”