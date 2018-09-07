The Forge restaurant in Kilbride closes its doors after 17 years

CARLOW people got close and personal with some serious military hardware at a military vehicle roadshow recently.

Around 200 people turned up for the event, which was hosted by Carlow County Military Museum, with collectors from around the country bringing their army vehicles to the event, while the museum’s own extensive displays were also on show.

“It was a great day all round. We had a good attendance and the weather, which we hoped would be okay, turned out fine,” said museum curator Paul Maguire.

Visitors got a hands-on experience with military jeeps, bikes and trucks along with weapons from World War II.

“The vehicles were the magical ingredient,” said Paul “The kids might have seen a picture of these vehicles, but they were able to get into them and get information from the owners. It was interactive, too, because people were able to pick up guns, even gas masks and try them on.”

The varied displays of Carlow Military Museum were also on show, including pieces on Myles Keogh of Leighlinbridge (who fought in the American Civil War), World War I and mediaeval knights.

Almost all of the historic items on display in the military museum have been donated by people in the town.

Some of those who attended had their own military connections, while visitors from the USA, Canada, Germany and Poland demonstrated the event’s appeal.

Mr Maguire hopes to develop some new displays in 2019, including a feature on women in the defence forces.

“They were only allowed to enlist in the early 1980s. They have made a massive contribution and continue to do so,” he said.