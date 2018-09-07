Military might on view at special roadshow

ONE of the focal points of the Ballon community will close its doors for the last time this week.

Mary Jordan, proprietor of The Forge restaurant at Kilbride Cross, is retiring, having devoted the past 20 years to running the business.

As news of the closure circulated, there has been a steady stream of friends and well wishers into The Forge, demonstrating the esteem, goodwill and affection in which Mary and her team are held.

The Forge was described as a “hub” for the communities of Ballon, Myshall and Kildavin by Máire George of the Ballon Improvement Group.

“Mary is an inspiration for everyone in Ballon,” said Máire.

Mary, a native of Mitchelstown in Cork, felt that at 71 it was the right time to end this chapter of her life.

“It was difficult, but we felt the time was appropriate and we would like to thank people for their well wishes,” she said. “We enjoyed the work, the people and the people we worked with. You will miss the friendships that you built up over the years.”

The Forge had originally been built as a steward’s house on the Keogh Estate in the 1700s. Later it was a forge and then a country shop, while a post office was operated by the Murphy family until the 1970s.

The property was heavily dilapidated when Mary and her later husband Peadar purchased it in 1996.

Over several years, they renovated it, employing local craftspeople to transform the property into a warm and inviting restaurant when it opened in 2001.

It was an ambitious project, one that some thought crazy, but it was a challenge that Mary savoured.

“I always had a passion for food and hospitality,” said Mary.

Mary is also well known in the Ballon community for her involvement in a variety of organisations, including the improvement group and ICA.

Over the years, The Forge has catered for any event you can think of – weddings, funerals, engagements, hen parties and retirement functions.

“Customers have made our business, everyone who came in the door,” she said. “They have been local people, passers-by and tourists visiting Altamont.”

Recently, the restaurant welcomed 60 visitors from Newfoundland as part of the Ireland Newfoundland Festival, while earlier this year, it hosted a group from Carlow’s twin town Tempe in the state of Arizona, USA.

The Forge was an amenity in many ways to the local community. Every summer, up to a dozen students would get part-time work in the restaurant, while there was a core team of three and four.

“A lot of students gained valuable experience here and it was always satisfying to see them flourishing,” said Mary.

The restaurant had an emphasis on using local suppliers like McAssey Craft Butchers, Ballon Meats, and Ballon Free Range Eggs, among many others.

From its opening day, there was special attention that The Forge was a welcome and accessible place for the disabled.

Mary threw herself into the business and admitted to being a bit raw at the business aspect of things at the start. In recent years, increasing overheads has been an escalating challenge. Last year’s rate revaluation resulted in a doubling of the restaurant’s bill. Revenue had stayed consistent, but margins had become tighter.

Mary highlighted the challenges small and medium businesses face in rural areas and regretted the recent news of the closure of Rathoe post office.

The Forge had been on the market in recent years, but no buyer materialised. Mary believes The Forge would be more attractive without the restaurant being a going concern.

Mary received great support from her children Peter, Rosemary, Ann and Patrick. A grandmother of three, Mary was looking forward to some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Mary paid tribute to her staff and believes they are leaving with both the skills and courage to succeed elsewhere.

“It is the end of this chapter. Some of the staff have been here almost since the beginning.”

The Forge is set to close today (Tuesday) and it’s hoped in the near future to arrange a gathering of people who have been involved in the restaurant, going back to the craftspeople who worked on it during its renovation.

It’ll be a fitting end to a restaurant that was a little community in its own right.